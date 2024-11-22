Newswise — Agrobacterium-mediated plant transformation has been crucial for decades, facilitating major advancements in crop engineering and molecular genetics. However, many crops remain resistant, defending themselves with an arsenal of chemicals and immune responses. Salicylic acid, ethylene, and other molecules thwart Agrobacterium’s efforts to deliver genetic material. Faced with these obstacles, researchers have long sought a more effective way to improve transformation efficiency and ensure successful gene editing in a wider variety of plants.



On July 10, 2024, researchers from Nulla Bio Inc. and Gyeongsang National University published a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae187) in Horticulture Research. They developed a series of “super-infective” ternary vector systems that equip Agrobacterium with enzymes to break down plant defense molecules. By neutralizing salicylic acid, ethylene, and GABA, these vectors turn hostile plant environments into welcoming grounds for genetic delivery. This approach has already led to dramatic improvements in gene transfer and editing efficiency.



The research team engineered six different vector variants, each fine-tuned to disarm plant defenses in a unique way. Testing these on crops like Cannabis sativa and tomato, they saw unprecedented results: one variant, Tv-VS, boosted genome editing efficiency by up to 18-fold and stable transformation rates by 2.5 times. It’s a game changer. The secret lies in combining constitutively active virulence genes with enzymes that dismantle plant defenses, ensuring Agrobacterium can do its job without interruption.



“This represents a transformative step in plant biotechnology,” explained Dr. Jin-hee Jeong, one of the lead researchers. “By overcoming the plant immune system, we can make genetic modifications more efficiently, even in the most challenging crops. The potential applications for agriculture and biotechnology are enormous.”



The implications of this advance could reshape sustainable agriculture. With more efficient gene editing, farmers may soon see crops that yield more, resist environmental stress, and offer greater nutritional benefits. As the technology is tailored for different plant species, it could become a cornerstone for addressing global food security challenges, paving the way for a more resilient and efficient agricultural future.

