Newswise — Dr. Marcus Bosenberg, an accomplished clinician, teacher, and researcher who studies the factors that regulate anti-cancer immune responses, was recently appointed the Anthony N. Brady Professor of Dermatology, Pathology, and Immunobiology, effective immediately.

Bosenberg received his Ph.D. and M.D. at Cornell University Medical College. He was a research fellow at the University of Wisconsin before completing his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, serving as chief resident. Following a dermatopathology fellowship at Harvard Medical School, he served as a research fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He taught at Harvard Medical School and the University of Vermont before joining Yale School of Medicine in 2008 as an associate professor of dermatology and pathology. In 2018 he was promoted to full professor.

A physician scientist, Bosenberg directs a leading melanoma research laboratory, is co-leader of the Cancer Immunology Program at Yale Cancer Center (YCC), director of the Yale Center for Immuno- Oncology, the contact PI of the Yale SPORE in Skin Cancer at YCC, director of the Center for Precision Cancer Modeling, and is a practicing dermatopathologist at Yale Dermatopathology through Yale Medicine.

His laboratory has developed several widely utilized mouse models in order to study how melanoma forms and progresses, to test new cancer therapies, and how the immune system can be stimulated to fight cancer. He translates basic scientific findings into improvements in cancer diagnosis and therapy. He has published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles and is a member of the Yale Cancer Center Executive Committee.

Bosenberg also mentors undergraduate, graduate, medical, and M.D.-Ph.D. students in his laboratory, teaches at Yale School of Medicine, and trains resident physicians, fellows, and postdoctoral fellows.