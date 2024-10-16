Newswise — The October issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science and reviews on insurance barriers to care in inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, a follow-up strategy for small hepatocellular carcinoma, and the role of bowel prep quality in colonoscopy findings and CRC deaths. This month we also published articles on opioids and the GI tract, eosinophilic esophagitis, endoscopy, pediatrics, chronic pancreatitis, and more.

Recommended 10-Year Follow-Up Strategy for Small Hepatocellular Carcinoma After Radiofrequency Ablation: A Cost-Effectiveness Evaluation

Chen, et al.

In this analysis, the authors aimed to determine an ideal follow-up strategy and schedule for small hepatocellular carcinoma after radiofrequency ablation and evaluate its cost effectiveness. They compared 25 surveillance strategies involving different surveillance techniques, based on a 10-year period. Based on their findings, they recommend CT, with scans scheduled every three months for the first two years, every six months thereafter, and transition to biannual combination of ultrasound screening and α-fetoprotein testing after five years.

Impact of Bowel Preparation Quality on Colonoscopy Findings and Colorectal Cancer Deaths in a Nation-Wide Colorectal Cancer Screening Program

Zessner-Spitzenberg, et al.

Study authors assessed the influence of bowel preparation on the detection of different polyp types, based on the Aronchick Scale scores in a large, population-based screening program database in Austria (excellent, good, fair, poor, and inadequate). They found that “fair” bowel preparation was associated with a lower adenoma detection probability and increased risk of post-colonoscopy CRC death.

Insurer-Mandated Medication Utilization Barriers are Associated With Decreased Insurance Satisfaction and Adverse Clinical Outcomes: An Inflammatory Bowel Disease Partners Survey

Constant, et al.

This survey within the IBD Partners longitudinal cohort, an online patient-powered research network, was conducted to evaluate the frequency and patient-reported impacts of medication utilization barriers on insurance satisfaction and clinical outcomes. Barriers included medication denials, prior authorizations, and forced medication switches. Lower insurance satisfaction was associated with insurance barriers generally. Notably, denial of a new medication was associated with a nearly nine-fold increased risk of IBD-related surgery and a two-fold risk of requiring a new steroid prescription.

