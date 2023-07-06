Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Bowel Research UK (BRUK) has chosen Symplectic Grant Tracker from Digital Science’s suite of flagship products to advance its aims of funding life-changing research into bowel cancer and other bowel diseases.

Designed from the outset to meet research funding needs, Symplectic Grant Tracker provides end-to-end grant management to foundations, charities and funders worldwide. Functionality includes intuitive form builder, multi-stage review and collaboration workflows, finance and budget tracking, contract and payment management, and support for integrated online committee meetings enabling live scoring and assessment during peer review.

BRUK typically holds two funding rounds per year; the first for PhDs, and the second for small grants. The charity’s recently launched new ‘Hard to Fund’ Fund (HTFF) has been specially created to address the funding gap for bowel diseases and conditions that struggle for backing via conventional mechanisms.

“Working with Symplectic Grant Tracker has streamlined our grants application process, with automation of various processes being key to saving us time,” said Georgia Sturt, Research & Grants Manager at BRUK. “This has allowed us to focus our resources on other aspects of our research portfolio, such as developing initiatives like the ’Hard to Fund’ Fund that invests in neglected topics within bowel research. The Grant Tracker team is always responsive and helpful, and we are grateful for their support as we have established this system within our organisation.”

“Bowel diseases and conditions affect a huge amount of people who are always seeking new treatments, cures, and ways to manage their condition,” said Brian Armour, Solutions Consultant for Symplectic Grant Tracker. “We’re excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Bowel Research UK and to support their grants lifecycle to ensure that funding for this life-changing research is allocated where it needs to be.”

About Bowel Research UK

Bowel Research UK is funding life-changing research into bowel cancer and other bowel diseases. Every year over 16,000 people die from bowel cancer in the UK and over a million suffer from bowel disease. By researching cutting edge treatments and investing in the best science, we’re saving and improving people’s lives.

Bowel Research UK was founded in 2020 following a merger between two well-respected charities: Bowel & Cancer Research and Bowel Disease Research Foundation (BDRF).

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company working to make research more efficient. We invest in, nurture and support innovative businesses and technologies that make all parts of the research process more open and effective. Our portfolio includes admired brands including Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts. We believe that together, we can help researchers make a difference. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

About Symplectic Grant Tracker

Symplectic Grant Tracker delivers effective, impactful grants management for research funding organisations. With 15+ years of streamlining the management and administration of grant-making, we specialise in empowering mission-driven organisations to make strategic funding decisions.

Symplectic Grant Tracker underpins the pre and post award processes for 50+ funding agencies who collectively award more than $2 billion annually, including The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), and Versus Arthritis.