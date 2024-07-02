Newswise — Alexandria, Va. (July 2, 2024) — Bradley T. Erford, PhD, a Vanderbilt University professor and expert on psychoeducational tests and counseling outcomes research, has been named incoming editor of the Journal of Counseling & Development (JCD), a publication of the American Counseling Association (ACA).

Erford will replace Matthew Lemberger-Truelove, PhD, a professor of counseling at the University of North Texas, beginning July 1, 2025. Erford will serve in the incoming editor role beginning July 1, 2024. His term as editor runs until June 30, 2028.

“As a long-time contributor to JCD, I have always considered JCD a primary home for my scholarship, and — as the flagship journal of ACA — the primary home for all quality scholarship in the counseling profession, especially quality counseling research,” Erford said.

ACA’s Governing Council appointed Erford to the role at the recommendation of the association’s Publications Committee.

Erford said he looks forward to expanding the content of JCD. “The new marketing and production reality is that limitations on articles published are a thing of the past and journal quality can actually be enhanced by publishing more articles,” he said. “So now is a great time to submit manuscripts to JCD and other journals in the ACA family.”

An ACA Fellow, Erford is a professor in the human development counseling program at Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt University. He was ACA president in 2012–2013 and the association’s treasurer in 2017–2018.

Erford is a Fulbright specialist and the recipient of several ACA awards, including the Research Award, Extended Research Award, Arthur A. Hitchcock Distinguished Professional Service Award, Professional Development Award, Thomas J. Sweeney Award for Visionary Leadership and Advocacy, and Carl D. Perkins Government Relations Award. He’s also received awards from ACA divisions and from the Maryland Counseling Association.

His research specialization falls primarily in development and technical analysis of psycho-educational tests and has resulted in the publication of more than 110 referred journal articles, 40 books, 180 book chapters and 20 published tests.

Erford earned his PhD at the University of Virginia. He is licensed clinical professional counselor, licensed professional counselor, national certified counselor, licensed psychologist and licensed school psychologist.

Journal of Counseling & Development, the flagship journal of the American Counseling Association. publishes practice, theory and research articles across 18 different specialty areas and work settings. Sections include research, assessment and diagnosis, theory and practice, and trends.

Founded in 1952, the American Counseling Association (ACA) is a not-for-profit, professional and educational organization that is dedicated to the growth and enhancement of the counseling profession. ACA represents nearly 60,000 members and is the world’s largest association exclusively representing professional counselors in various practice settings. Driven by the belief that all people can benefit from the power of counseling, ACA’s mission is to promote the professional development of counselors, advocate for counselors, and ensure that ethical, culturally inclusive practices protect our members’ clients and all people who seek counseling services.