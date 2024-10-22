Newswise — Rockville, Md. (Oct. 22, 2024)—Older adults with mild cognitive impairment showed greater resistance to brain blood flow compared to those without cognitive impediments. The first-of-its-kind study is published in the Journal of Applied Physiology and has been chosen as an APSselect article for October.

Brain blood flow resistance (also called cerebrovascular impedance) is linked to cognitive problems, which can manifest in several ways, including:

Difficulty remembering recent events.

Difficulty finding the right word or remembering a name.

Difficulty focusing on a task.

Disorientation in time and space.

The purpose of the study was to determine if mild cognitive impairment affects the brain’s blood vessels’ ability to transport blood. Using blood pressure instruments and ultrasonogram imaging to measure impedance in the brain’s blood vessels, the research team studied 58 older adults with mild cognitive impairment who have a higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers compared these participants to 25 age-matched volunteers with normal cognition.

The research team found the volunteers with mild cognitive impairment had higher cerebrovascular impedance and, in turn, decreased blood flow (hypoperfusion) through the brain. Hypoperfusion can lead to cognitive problems in older adults. “These findings shed light on the pathophysiological mechanisms of brain hypoperfusion in older adults who have a high risk of [Alzheimer’s disease],” the researchers wrote.

“This study highlights the importance of brain vascular function in brain health in older adults,” said Rong Zhang, PhD, a professor of neurology and senior author of the study.

Read the full article, “Patients With Amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment Have Higher Cerebrovascular Impedance Than Cognitively Normal Older Adults.” It is highlighted as one of this month’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program. Read all of this month’s selected research articles.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: To schedule an interview with a member of the research team, please contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314. Find more research highlights in our Newsroom.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.