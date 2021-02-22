Newswise — Edison, NJ – February 22, 2021 - In a virtual ceremony Thursday, the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (BIANJ) toasted Brian Greenwald, M.D., medical director of the Center for Brain Injuries and associate medical director of JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and his outstanding contributions to the brain injury community.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by BIANJ for my work for brain injury patients and survivors,” said Dr. Greenwald.

Members of the BIANJ donated funds to the Alliance in honor of Dr. Greenwald and offered their gratitude for his numerous contributions to brain injury treatment, research and practice.

“We are very proud of Brian and his multi-faceted approach to brain injury treatment,” said Sara Cuccurullo, M.D., professor and chair, Residency Program director, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; medical director, vice president, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute; Physician in Chief; HMH Rehabilitation Care Transformation Services. “I have been proud to work alongside him for so many years. Cheers to his extensive career.”

Dr. Greenwald in addition to being the medical director of the Center for Brain Injuries and associate medical director at the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison, NJ is the Fellowship director for JFK Johnson’s Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)- certified Brain Injury Medicine fellowship. Dr. Greenwald is a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is a Core Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

“Congratulations to Brian on his many accomplishments in brain injury research and clinical work and by the BIANJ. His work here at the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute has made him nationally-renown in the area of brain injury,” said Anthony Cuzzola, Vice President and Administrator, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute.

Dr. Greenwald completed his residency training in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He was fellowship-trained in brain injury rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University. He is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Brain Injury Medicine. Dr. Greenwald is the Medical Director for JFK Johnson Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems research grant which is funded by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research.

Dr. Greenwald has served on the Board of Trustees for the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey since 2002 and is currently the Vice President. Dr. Greenwald has been the recipient of multiple awards for his clinical work, research and teaching. Since 2009 he has recognized by his peers through the Castle Connolly surveys as one of the Top Doctors in the New York Metro Area. Dr. Greenwald has published multiple articles and book chapters in the areas of brain injury rehabilitation. Currently he is involved in several research studies to improve the care of brain injury survivors.

About BIANJ

The Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (the Alliance) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of life after brain injury and offering the promise of a better tomorrow. Since being founded in 1981 by a small group of concerned parents of children who had sustained brain injury, the Alliance has grown to become the primary source of information, education, advocacy, support, and hope for people with brain injury and their families in New Jersey. Today, the dedicated staff, board, volunteers, donors, and community partners provide service to 10,000 New Jersey residents each year.

About Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute

Offering New Jersey’s most comprehensive rehabilitation services, the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is a 94-bed facility located in Edison, N.J. serving residents of the tristate area for more than 40 years. Its mission is simple: provide quality rehabilitation for adults and children living with disabilities to obtain optimal function and independence within an accepting community. JFK Johnson Rehabilitation has developed programs in specialties that include brain injury, stroke rehabilitation, orthopedics/musculoskeletal and sports injuries, fitness, cardiac rehabilitation, women’s health, pediatrics and a prosthetics and orthotics lab. It is the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. To learn more, visit JFKJohnson.org.