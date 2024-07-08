Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has named a new editor-in-chief of Brain & Life®, its free patient and caregiver magazine, website and podcast. Sarah Song, MD, MPH, FAAN, an associate professor in the department of neurological sciences at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, will succeed Editor-in-Chief Orly Avitzur, MD, MBA, FAAN, who will complete her 10-year term on December 31, 2024.

Song, a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, will be the third editor-in-chief of Brain & Life since the publication began in 2005 and will begin her new role on January 1, 2025.

Brain & Life provides tips, research and inspiring personal stories connecting people with the voices, answers and expert advice to help keep their brains healthy.

“Dr. Avitzur has taken Brain & Life to an incredible height—I feel lucky to be stepping into this great situation where she has forged ahead on so many levels,” Song said. “Brain & Life is the most reliable, trustworthy source of all things brain health. Given all the misinformation out there, and the desire for accurate health knowledge, Brain & Life can bridge that gap and be the resource that people rely on.”

Song received her medical degree from the University of Illinois. In addition to her professorship at Rush University Medical Center, Song also serves as the director of the Rush TeleStroke Program. Song has served as the associate editor of Brain & Life since 2022 and has been on the editorial board since 2015. She is vice chair for the American Academy of Neurology Advocacy Engagement Subcommittee and serves on the AAN Brain Health Committee. She has also served on the editorial board for the Residents and Fellows Section of the AAN’s medical journal Neurology. Song is the co-founder and past president of the Illinois State Neurological Society.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 40,000 members. The AAN’s mission is to enhance member career fulfillment and promote brain health for all. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, concussion, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, headache and migraine.

