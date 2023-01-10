Newswise — Schaumburg, Illinois—Today, the Society of Neurological Surgeons (SNS) announced it had established a Neurosurgeon-Scientist Training Program (NSTP) to increase the pool of neurosurgery residents conducting research and to enhance their success rate in becoming independent neurosurgeon-scientists. The NSTP will serve as a formal mentored research program (1 or 2 years) for those neurosurgery residents who are beginning a protected research year or have already completed their protected research year. The program launched in 2023.

The primary goal of this new program is to improve human health by providing participants with the skills, mentorship, education and experience needed to successfully compete for individual research funding (e.g., National Institutes of Health K awards and R01 research grants). Additional research by clinician-scientist neurosurgeons is critical to the fundamental discovery that advances new methods of care and new cures. Awardees have access to neurosurgeon-scientist mentors through a national network organization and will participate in the annual National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke R25 workshop.

A donation of $110,000 by the non-profit StacheStrong provides crucial funding for brain tumor-related grants with the launch of the SNS NSTP. StacheStrong is a 501(c)(3) non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. Defeating brain cancer and improving the quality of patients’ lives is the mission of StacheStrong.

“We are excited to launch this innovative training program and believe that education and mentorship from leading neurosurgeons will help pave the way for the future of breakthroughs and much-needed progress against brain cancer,” said Colin Gerner, president and co-founder of StacheStrong.

“The Society of Neurological Surgeons is grateful for this partnership with StacheStrong to help launch the NSTP, which we believe will be instrumental in training and developing the future leaders in our field,” said Linda M. Liau, MD, PhD, SNS vice president.

