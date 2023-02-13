Newswise — February 13, 2023 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The William P. Van Wagenen Fellowship Selection Committee has announced Brandon P. Lucke-Wold, MD, as the recipient of the 2024-25 William P. Van Wagenen Fellowship.

Dr. Lucke-Wold, a resident in neurosurgery at the University of Florida in Gainesville, will spend his fellowship year at the Fujita Health University in Japan under the supervision and mentorship of professor Yoko Kato. He will pursue the research topic “Promotion of Aneurysm Healing: Biodegradable Coils with Chemokine Release.”

“The Van Wagenen Fellowship offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to foster international connections, establish global research across continents and learn unique surgical skill sets and perspectives,” Dr. Lucke-Wold said. “I am honored to have been chosen for this fellowship and am confident that it will be a key catalyst as I launch my career.”

Shekar N. Kurpad, MD, PhD, FAANS, chair, Van Wagenen Selection Committee and 2001 recipient of the Willliam P. Van Wagenen Fellowship said: “On behalf of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF), we congratulate Dr. Lucke-Wold and welcome him to this select group of neurosurgeons who’ve been awarded this unique and prestigious fellowship.”

The Van Wagenen Fellowship offers post-residency study in a foreign country for a period of 12 months. The William P. Van Wagenen Fellowship was established by the estate of Dr. Van Wagenen, who was one of the founders and the first president of the Harvey Cushing Society, now the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS). The Van Wagenen Fellowship provides freedom in scientific development without the restrictive limitations usually imposed by many research grants and fellowships.

