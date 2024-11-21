Newswise — Luis Ocampo Giraldo moved from Armenia, Colombia, to Morristown, New Jersey, when he was in eighth grade. While most teenagers struggle to navigate the many changes that come with adolescence, Ocampo Giraldo was also navigating the intricacies of a new country: learning a new language, adjusting to a new culture and, to keep things interesting, skipping a pivotal grade in school.

Ocampo Giraldo said an experience during middle school—when he was placed in a class that, at face value, didn’t mesh well with his love of math and science—changed his attitude about seizing opportunities.

“A pivotal moment for me was when I was placed in a woodworking class in the United States,” he said. “Initially, I wasn’t interested in carpentry, but I ended up designing an aerodynamic car for a competition and won second place. That experience opened my eyes to the many opportunities available if you’re willing to participate.”

Today, Ocampo Giraldo looks back on a journey not just of personal triumph, but one that’s a reflection of the inclusive culture at Idaho National Laboratory. In his position as a scientist in the nuclear nonproliferation division, Ocampo Giraldo says he’s thriving in a workplace that recognizes how elite talent and diverse perspectives are crucial to solving complex problems. Ocampo Giraldo exemplifies INL’s values of excellence, inclusivity, integrity, ownership, teamwork and safety. He stands out not only because of his groundbreaking achievements in nuclear safeguards, but because of his character and dedication to future generations in his field.

Be willing to participate

Like in middle school woodworking class, Ocampo Giraldo’s eventual career path in nuclear science, nonproliferation and safeguards could be credited to his willingness to participate and take new approaches. One example is the moment he wanted to become a nuclear engineer.

“My interest in nuclear started when I was being recruited by Penn State,” he said. “They had an event called Engineering Week, where you would visit different engineering departments. On Thursday, which was dedicated to nuclear engineering, they gave us a tour of their one-megawatt TRIGA reactor. I was seriously considering chemical engineering because of my strength in chemistry, but seeing the blue glow from the reactor was mind-blowing and made me decide to pursue nuclear engineering.”

After completing his doctorate, Ocampo Giraldo accepted a position at INL where he has grown professionally and contributes to the laboratory’s national security mission. Ocampo Giraldo’s career in nuclear nonproliferation has resulted in numerous professional accolades and effective solutions to some of the nation’s most challenging nuclear problems.

The birth of Tripwire

One of those solutions took form in 2020 when Ocampo Giraldo and colleagues began working on a National Nuclear Security Administration-funded project called Tripwire. Tripwire is a radiation monitoring system. It uses scintillating fibers as sensors to detect radiation in places that are difficult to reach, such as deep nuclear material repositories. Tripwire helps safeguard nuclear material and minimize risks to people and the environment.

Ocampo Giraldo considers Tripwire to be one of his most impactful projects.

“The Tripwire project has been especially meaningful because I’ve been involved from its inception to its current stages,” he said. “It feels like my baby, and I’ve been fortunate to lead it with a great team that has been instrumental in making it happen.”

In 2024, Tripwire won an R&D 100 Award, a prestigious accolade given to scientists and engineers who excel at innovation. Now, Ocampo and his colleagues are exploring ways to further advance the technology’s readiness level and deploy Tripwire to facilities around the world.

Mentoring the next generation and leveraging the National GEM Consortium

Beyond his technical achievements, Ocampo Giraldo’s dedication to fostering new talent earned him INL’s 2024 Mentor of the Year Runner-up Award.

“It was a complete surprise, and I’m honored that my mentees nominated me,” he said. “It’s gratifying to see that the efforts to provide a supportive internship environment have been recognized. Showing students that numerous opportunities are available is crucial. It’s important to demonstrate that a career in fields like ours is accessible to anyone who is interested.”

His mentorship of interns across various projects is not only a personal accolade, but a demonstration of INL’s philosophy that mentorship is key to nurturing the next wave of scientific leaders. Ocampo Giraldo is always looking for opportunities to create supportive environments for new talent.

That includes INL’s partnership with the National GEM Consortium, which reflects the lab’s dedication to inclusivity by empowering underrepresented groups in the STEM fields. Ocampo Giraldo, a GEM Fellow himself, has excelled in this environment, securing third place in the national GEM Fellow Technical Presentation Competition and working alongside esteemed researchers to develop a technology with both national security and medical applications.

Ocampo Giraldo’s message to college students interested in nuclear is clear.

“Start early, do your homework and communicate with potential mentors,” he said. “Being proactive and vocal about your interests can lead to amazing opportunities in the nuclear field.”

A bright future

Most recently, Ocampo Giraldo’s received a management and operations assignment as a technical advisor to the National Nuclear Security Administration. Management and operations assignments aren’t common at INL but are encouraged. These roles provide valuable opportunities for staff to contribute their expertise to important national and international initiatives. His role will involve preventing nuclear weapon proliferation and reducing the threat of nuclear and radiological terrorism around the world.

“As a technical advisor, I’m excited to use my expertise to inform the federal program and help answer critical questions that will shape how we move research and development forward,” he said.

A convergence of minds and missions

At INL, the world’s most complex energy and national security needs are met with expertise, imagination and the collective efforts of people like Ocampo Giraldo, who contribute to today’s solutions and pave the way for a more secure and sustainable tomorrow.

Ocampo Giraldo’s story illustrates INL’s values and work culture. It’s a place where individuals from different backgrounds come together to advance scientific frontiers.

“It’s essential to acknowledge that my achievements are not solely my own but the result of many opportunities and the hard work of numerous individuals who have supported me along the way,” he said. “The success of projects like Tripwire are a team effort, and I’m grateful for everyone who has played a part in this journey.”