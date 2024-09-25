Newswise — As the global push for sustainable biofuels intensifies, lignocellulosic biomass has emerged as a prime candidate for biofuels and biochemicals owing to its abundance and renewability. This biomass, derived from plant materials, holds great promise as a feedstock for biofuel production. However, the pretreatment process required to break down lignocellulose often yields toxic byproducts like lignin-derived phenolic compounds and furanyl aldehydes. These byproducts can severely inhibit microbial fermentation, a critical step in biofuel production, thereby reducing overall efficiency. Effective detoxification of these byproducts is essential for optimizing the conversion process and making lignocellulosic biomass a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

To tackle the challenge of byproduct toxicity, researchers from Nanjing Tech University, China, carried out a study focusing on the potential of two microbial strains—Rhodococcus aetherivorans strain N1 and its genetically modified variant, strain N1-S. The study was published in BioDesign Research on 15 August 2024 and investigates the ability of these strains to detoxify the harmful compounds present in lignocellulose derivatives and their subsequent impact on the production of succinic acid, a valuable biofuel precursor. By assessing their detoxification capability, the study aims to address the current limitations of detoxification methods and improve biofuel production efficiency.

The study employed a multifaceted approach involving laboratory experiments to test the degradation capabilities of strains N1 and N1-S. Strain N1 is being analyzed for its ability to degrade a range of toxic compounds under controlled conditions. The metabolic pathways involved in these degradation processes are being mapped to understand how these microorganisms handle different byproducts. Furthermore, strain N1-S, a genetically engineered strain to specifically enhance the degradation of syringaldehyde—a challenging compound poorly processed by the naturally occurring strain N1—is being evaluated. Both strains are being tested using corn cob derivatives obtained from dilute acid pretreatment, simulating a real-world lignocellulosic biomass processing scenario.

Professor Wenming Zhang, the lead author of this study, shares, “The results revealed that strain N1 exhibited strong degradation capabilities, effectively breaking down several key lignin-derived compounds—namely p-hydroxybenzoate, p-coumarate, ferulate, and furfural—within 24 hours. It also partially degraded vanillin, coniferyl alcohol, syringaldehyde, and 5-hydroxymethylfurfural, with degradation rates ranging from 59% to 84%.” Despite its overall effectiveness, strain N1 has a limited ability to degrade sinapate.

“In contrast, the engineered strain N1-S demonstrated a significantly enhanced ability to degrade syringaldehyde and its byproducts, effectively overcoming the limitations faced by the naturally occurring strain.” adds Prof. Zhang, discussing further. This improvement highlights the potential of strain engineering to address specific detoxification challenges in lignocellulosic biomass processing.Top of FormBottom of Form

These findings are crucial in mitigating enzyme inhibition caused by syringate accumulation, a common challenge in lignocellulosic biomass processing. The detoxification efficiency of strain N1-S was further highlighted when it successfully reduced toxic phenolic compounds and furanyl aldehydes by 50% to 80% in a corn cob derivative. This detoxified derivative is then used as a substrate for succinic acid production by E. coli suc260, yielding 35.3 g/l of succinic acid, which is 6.5 times greater than the yield obtained from nondetoxified derivative.

The impressive degradation capabilities of strain N1 and the enhanced performance of strain N1-S highlight their practical potential in biofuel production. The success of strain N1-S in detoxifying lignocellulose derivatives and significantly boosting succinic acid production illustrates its valuable role in advancing biofuel technologies. By improving the efficiency of detoxification and increasing the yield of biofuel precursors, strain N1-S represents a substantial advancement over traditional methods.

“Our research highlights the potential for scaling up strain N1-S for industrial applications, offering a more efficient and cost-effective approach to biomass processing. The enhanced degradation capabilities of strain N1-S could lead to significant improvements in biomass processing technologies, making them more viable for large-scale applications ,” shares Professor Fengxue Xin. These findings have the potential to transform renewable energy technologies, expanding their applications in various biotechnological processes and contributing to the development of sustainable energy solutions.

In conclusion, this study demonstrates the effectiveness of R. aetherivorans strain N1 and its genetically engineered variant N1-S in addressing major challenges in lignocellulose biomass processing. Moreover, the N1-S strain has the ability to degrade a wide range of toxic compounds and significantly enhance succinic acid production, positioning it as a key tool for advancing sustainable biofuel technologies. The findings from this research can pave the way for future investigations into optimizing microbial strains for lignocellulose utilization, potentially leading to more efficient and cost-effective biofuel production methods.

###

References

DOI

10.34133/bdr.0044

Original Source URL

https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/bdr.0044

Authors

Wankui Jiang 1, Zhixiao Lei 1, Haiyan Gao1, Yujia Jiang 1,2, Carol Sze Ki Lin3,Wenming Zhang 1,2*, Fengxue Xin 1,2*, and Min Jiang1,2

Affiliations

1 State Key Laboratory of Materials-Oriented Chemical Engineering, College of Biotechnology andPharmaceutical Engineering, Nanjing Tech University, Nanjing 211816, P.R. China.

2 Jiangsu NationalSynergetic Innovation Center for Advanced Materials (SICAM), Nanjing Tech University, Nanjing 211816, P.R.China.

3School of Energy and Environment, City University of Hong Kong, 999077 Hong Kong, P.R. China.