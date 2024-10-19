A research team has successfully identified and produced the first recombinant mucin protein derived from the Edible-nest Swiftlet Aerodramus fuciphagus (AfMuc). The study provides insights into the glycosylation process of EBN mucin, which could have far-reaching implications for food biotechnology and nutrition.

Known as the "Caviar of the East," EBN is one of the most expensive food products, often selling for thousands of dollars per kilogram. Traditionally harvested from Southeast Asia, these nests are rich in proteins, essential amino acids, and complex carbohydrates. However, due to its scarcity and high price, EBN has been a luxury affordable only to affluent consumers. In recent years, scientists have sought to replicate the functional components of EBN through biotechnological methods, hoping to provide a cost-effective, synthetic alternative. The ability to replicate the bioactive mucins found in EBN through recombinant techniques is a key breakthrough.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/fmr-0023-0037 ) published in Food Materials Research on 02 January 2024 , offers a path toward making edible bird’s nest (EBN), which is rare and expensive delicacy, accessible to a broader audience.

In this study, researchers explored the expression and activity of two key enzymes, HsGalNT2 (from humans) and AfGalNT2 (from Aerodramus fuciphagus), by expressing them in bacterial systems. Despite most proteins being insoluble, a small soluble portion was confirmed through Western blot analysis. The purified enzymes successfully glycosylated glycopeptide substrates, Muc1 and EA2, using UDP-GalNAc or UDP-GlcNAc as sugar donors. Although the addition of a galactosylation step with a bacterial enzyme showed low conversion rates (<10%), it demonstrated the potential to create well-defined glycan structures. Further biochemical characterization revealed both enzymes exhibited maximal activity at a pH of 7.0 and an optimal temperature of 30°C. Both enzymes showed similar activity patterns, but the swiftlet enzyme offered unique advantages in the glycosylation process, which is critical for mimicking the natural structure and functionality of EBN mucins. Additionally, divalent manganese ions (Mn2+) were identified as the most effective activator for glycosylation reactions, with other ions like Co2+, Mg2+, and Ca2+ having lesser impacts. The recombinant expression of the mucin protein AfMuc was achieved, and its glycosylation, monitored by mass spectrometry, showed the addition of up to four GalNAc residues, further confirming successful in vitro glycosylation of the mucin backbone.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Li Liu, "Our work represents a pivotal step in making the health benefits of edible bird’s nest available to a wider population. By producing recombinant EBN mucin in the lab, we can now explore large-scale production techniques that could significantly reduce costs while maintaining the functional properties of the original product."

This study presents a major breakthrough in the biotechnological production of edible bird’s nest components. By successfully expressing and glycosylating the AfMuc protein, researchers have paved the way for cost-effective and scalable production of this prized delicacy. With further development, recombinant EBN mucins could revolutionize both the food and nutraceutical industries, offering the health benefits of EBN to a global audience while reducing the environmental impact of traditional harvesting methods.

