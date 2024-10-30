Newswise — A research team has established a Virus-Induced Gene Silencing (VIGS) system in taro, enabling researchers to rapidly verify gene functions in this underutilized crop. Utilizing a tobacco rattle virus (TRV)-based vector, the study paves the way for significant advancements in taro breeding and germplasm resource utilization, addressing the growing demand for improved crop varieties in both food and industrial applications.

Taro (Colocasia esculenta), a tropical root crop, ranks fifth among root crops globally and holds substantial economic importance. It is rich in nutrients and widely used for both food and industrial processing. However, taro research has been limited due to its long growth cycle and the lack of an effective genetic transformation system. In recent years, increasing consumer interest in the crop’s nutritional and health benefits has driven demand for new varieties. A stable and efficient system for gene function verification is critical for breeding high-quality taro varieties. Virus-Induced Gene Silencing (VIGS) has been recognized as a promising tool for this purpose due to its high efficiency, low cost, and rapid results.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/tp-0024-0025) published in Tropical Plants on 11 September 2024, promotes the utilization of germplasm resources, aiding in the breeding of taro varieties that meet the evolving needs of the market.

The research employed a Virus-Induced Gene Silencing (VIGS) method using a TRV-based vector to investigate gene function in taro. The gene CePDS was selected as an indicator to validate the silencing process, using leaf injection at a bacterial solution concentration of OD600 = 0.6. After 20 days, photobleaching appeared in the leaves, and 10 days later, nearly the entire leaf turned white, indicating successful gene silencing in 12.23% of the plants. RT-PCR confirmed that the phenotypic changes were due to CePDS silencing, with expression levels reduced to 59.34%−77.18% compared to the control, while chlorophyll content dropped by 37.80%−56.11%. Further optimization of the VIGS system by adjusting the bacterial solution concentration to OD600=1.0 increased the silencing rate to 27.77%, though no significant difference was observed between the leaf injection and bulb vacuum infiltration methods.

The robustness of the system was tested by silencing the CeTCP14 gene, which was previously identified as upregulated during the early stage of corm expansion. Silencing CeTCP14 led to a reduction in gene expression by 36.66%−56.06%, resulting in a significant decrease in starch content, which was 70.88%−80.61% of the control level. These findings suggest that CeTCP14 plays a role in starch accumulation in taro corms, providing a foundation for future studies on gene interactions that regulate starch biosynthesis.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Huang Yingjin, “This newly established VIGS system provides us with the ability to silence specific genes in taro efficiently. It represents a significant step forward in functional genomics for taro, which could accelerate the development of improved taro varieties, benefiting both farmers and consumers.”

The development of a robust VIGS system in taro marks a pivotal moment in the field of plant molecular biology. This system enables rapid and efficient gene function verification, addressing a long-standing gap in taro research. With future improvements, this technology could unlock new possibilities for taro breeding, ensuring that the crop continues to thrive in global agriculture and meets the increasing demands of consumers.

References

DOI

10.48130/tp-0024-0025

Original Source URL

https://www.maxapress.com/article/doi/10.48130/tp-0024-0025

Funding information

This research was supported by Jiangxi Provincial Key Research and Development Project of China (Grant No. 20212BBF61001), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32060683), the Natural Science Youth Foundation of Jiangxi Province (20224BAB215025), and the Youth Foundation of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Education (GJJ210442).

