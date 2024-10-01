Newswise — October is breast cancer awareness month and according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

For Black women and Latino women, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death.

Overall, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to discuss the warning signs of breast cancer and risks. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum at [email protected].

Rachel Brem is a professor of radiology and the vice chair of radiology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also the director of Breast Imaging and Intervention.

Anita Mehta is the assistant professor of radiology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Her research interests include clinical uses of high risk breast lesions.

Pavani Chalasani is the division director for Hematology-Oncology at the GW Cancer Center. Her key research interest is in the development of biomarkers- imaging, blood-based or tissue.

Sunil Adige is an assistant professor at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and treats patients with breast cancer. His research focuses on the treatment of breast cancer.

Rong Li is chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the GW Cancer Center. He has been working in gene regulation and breast cancer biology for more than two decades.