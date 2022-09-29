LOS ANGELES (Sept. 29, 2022) --

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, Cedars-Sinai Cancer experts are available to discuss new treatments for breast cancer patients and the innovative ways Cedars-Sinai Cancer is making those treatments accessible to all. For example, the Equitable Pathways to Cures for Breast Cancer program aims to increase the number of people of color participating in clinical trials. Increasing minority patients' participation brings promising treatments to more patients and helps underserved communities get equitable access to the latest medical breakthroughs.

About 42,000 women in the U.S. will die from breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society, and 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime.

Armando E. Giuliano, MD, oversees these efforts as regional medical director of the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Breast Oncology Program. A pioneering breast cancer surgeon and researcher who has spent more than 40 years treating patients, Giuliano radically changed breast cancer treatment by introducing sentinel lymph node biopsy in the early 1990s, thus sparing many women the need for major breast cancer surgery.

Yuan Yuan, MD, PhD, is director of Breast Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. She specializes in triple-negative breast cancer and breast cancer immunotherapy, and is available to speak about breast cancer subtypes, including the recently recognized HER2-low subtype.

Jeannie Shen, MD, is medical director for the Breast Program at Huntington Hospital, an Affiliate of Cedars-Sinai. A fellowship-trained breast surgeon who is board-certified in general surgery, Shen has spent more than a decade as a breast surgeon. She is available for interviews in English and Mandarin.

Farin Amersi, MD, is the division chief of Surgical Oncology and an associate professor of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai. She is available to discuss the latest innovations in surgical oncology and reconstruction.

Lauren DeStefano, MD, is a breast surgical oncologist who is part of the growing ranks of cancer specialists at Cedars-Sinai Cancer in Tarzana. DeStefano primarily treats early-stage breast cancer that is curable with surgery and follow-up treatment. Her mother and grandmother are both breast cancer survivors, and they inspired her longtime interest in breast care.

Sylvia S. Estrada, RN, is a nurse practitioner at the Cedars-Sinai Saul and Joyce Brandman Breast Center—A Project of Women’s Guild at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. She specializes in patient education and is available for interviews in English and Spanish.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Oct. 1-31.