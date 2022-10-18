As Breast Cancer Awareness month takes its stride, companies pushing initiatives on the topic are utilizing informational marketing techniques that not only raise awareness but could also build customer loyalty, according to a Virginia Tech expert.

“A lot of people joke that the idea of breast cancer ‘awareness’ seems unnecessary because so many people are aware it’s an issue, but the real program is focused on informing people of how and where to donate. This is where informational advertising is positive,” says Jadrian Wooten, associate professor of economics at Virginia Tech.

“Broadly, marketing can be used informatively or persuasively. Informational campaigns that increase awareness are generally seen by economists as beneficial to the ‘nonprofit’ market because it would increase total donations.”

Wooten says that informational marketing can also drive business goals while promoting the cause at hand.

“The hope, of course, is that the increase is larger than the losses so that it’s a win-win for the company and for charity,” says Wooten. “While there are benefits to be had on the charity side of things, there’s also a hope on the business side of things that these consumers will continue purchasing products after October. It may not necessarily be a driver of why firms do it, but it’s a consideration.”

Jadrian Wooten is collegiate associate professor at Virginia Tech within the Department of Economics and is the author of Parks and Recreation and Economics.

