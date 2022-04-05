Abstract: Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) lacks targeted therapy options. TNBC is enriched in breast cancer stem cells (BCSCs), which play a key role in metastasis, chemoresistance, relapse and mortality. γδ T cells hold great potential in immunotherapy against cancer, and might be an alternative to target TNBC. γδ T cells are commonly observed to infiltrate solid tumors and have an extensive repertoire of tumor sensing, recognizing stress-induced molecules and phosphoantigens (pAgs) on transformed cells. We show that patient derived triple negative BCSCs are efficiently recognized and killed by ex vivo expanded γδ T cells from healthy donors. Orthotopically xenografted BCSCs, however, were refractory to γδ T cell immunotherapy. Mechanistically, we unraveled concerted differentiation and immune escape: xenografted BCSCs lost stemness, expression of γδ T cell ligands, adhesion molecules and pAgs, thereby evading immune recognition by γδ T cells. Indeed, neither pro-migratory engineered γδ T cells, nor anti-PD 1 checkpoint blockade significantly prolonged overall survival of tumor-bearing mice. BCSC immune escape was independent of the immune pressure exerted by the γδ T cells, and could be pharmacologically reverted by Zoledronate or IFNγtreatment. These results pave the way for novel combinatorial immunotherapies for TNBC.

