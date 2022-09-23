Abstract: Breast cancer is a heterogeneous disease, and the survival rate of patients with breast cancer strongly depends on their stage and clinicopathological features. Chemoradiation therapy is commonly employed to improve the survival of patients with advanced breast cancer. However, the treatment process is often accompanied by the development of drug resistance, which eventually leads to treatment failure. Metabolism reprogramming has been recognized as a mechanism of breast cancer resistance. In this study, we established a doxorubicin-resistant MCF-7 (MCF-7-D500) cell line through a series of long-term doxorubicin in vitro treatments. Our data revealed that MCF-7-D500 cells exhibited increased multiple-drug resistance, cancer stemness, and invasiveness compared with parental cells. We analyzed the metabolic profiles of MCF-7 and MCF-7-D500 cells through liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. We observed significant changes in 25 metabolites, of which 21 exhibited increased levels (> 1.5-fold change and P < .05) and 4 exhibited decreased levels (< 0.75-fold change and P < .05) in MCF-7-D500. These results suggest the involvement of metabolism reprogramming in the development of drug resistance in breast cancer, especially the activation of glycolysis, the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, and the hexamine biosynthesis pathway (HBP). Furthermore, most of the enzymes involved in glycolysis, the HBP, and the TCA cycle were upregulated in MCF-7-D500 cells and contributed to the poor prognosis of patients with breast cancer. Our findings provide new insights into the regulation of drug resistance in breast cancer, and these drug resistance-related metabolic pathways can serve as targets for the treatment of chemoresistance in breast cancer.