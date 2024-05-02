Research Alert

Newswise — Biodiversity Research Institute announces publication in Ecotoxicology of a scientific paper that describes for the first time currently available biotic mercury data on a global scale to improve the understanding of global efforts to reduce the impact of mercury pollution on people and the environment. Data from the peer-reviewed literature were compiled in BRI's Global Biotic Mercury Synthesis database (>550,000 data points). 

 

Journal Link: Ecotoxicology, 1-72.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
RELEVANT EXPERTS
CITATIONS

Ecotoxicology, 1-72.

Download PDF
171466744185293_Evers_et_al-2024-Ecotoxicology.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Environmental Health Environmental Science
KEYWORDS
Mercury Minamata Convention on Mercury environmental mercury Bioaccumulation Biomagnification Geographical Trends Temporal Trends
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY