Newswise — A new report lays out a blueprint for success for universities and industry partners alike, with a focus on leveraging universities’ research expertise and facilities to support industry needs.

The report – Catalyzing Collaboration: How Research Information Management Systems Drive Academic-Industry Partnerships – has been published today by Symplectic, a trusted provider of information management solutions.

Using case studies from the University of Toronto and the Ohio Innovation Exchange (OIEx), the report explores how advanced research information management systems can:

enhance the discoverability of research expertise and facilities

foster industry partnerships

drive meaningful collaborations both internally and externally

increase their positive impact on the economy and society.

The University of Toronto’s DiscoverResearch portal and the Ohio Innovation Exchange utilize Symplectic Elements to showcase their research expertise and assets. The report outlines how both platforms are successfully transforming the way industry partners engage with academic expertise.

In the report, Derek Newton, Assistant Vice-President, Innovation, Partnerships and Entrepreneurship at the University of Toronto, says: “Where companies have a challenge, they have a topic, their next step is: how do they identify the right people? That’s where DiscoverResearch comes in.

“DiscoverResearch is a really amazing new tool that helps industry navigate this very big institution – there are over 16,500 affiliated researchers, across multiple domains, and it allows a visitor to find all those types of researchers and to reach out.”

In the report, Jeff Agnoli, Senior Liaison, Corporate Partnerships, Ohio Innovation Exchange, speaks of the benefits for industry and local economies: “We leverage Elements’ ability to list affiliated faculty on each record so our industry partners can quickly identify potential collaborators’ profiles; recently we added a new category so that we can list certificate programs for employers interested in upskilling their workforce. This full catalog is incredibly impactful to current/potential industry partners, new faculty, as well as those we are trying to recruit.”

Digital Science’s Executive Vice President of Academic Markets, Jonathan Breeze, says: “Industry-university collaborations offer a huge range of benefits for both parties, including de-risking investment in future research. As highlighted by our latest report, the challenge of finding appropriate partners is also a shared problem and it’s great to see how Digital Science technology is helping form new connections that deliver real-world impact.”

The report contains details about:

industry-academic collaboration

the growing role of tech transfer

how to enable connection and collaboration

maximizing value from university assets and equipment

training researchers to meet industry standards and needs

the digital infrastructure underpinning success at the University of Toronto and the Ohio Innovation Exchange

The report concludes: “Looking to the future, the institutions that embrace these strategies will not only secure greater funding and partnership opportunities but will also create a lasting legacy of research impact, helping to foster economic growth, address global challenges, and support research excellence.”

Download a copy of the Catalyzing Collaboration report

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible information management solutions that help universities, institutions and funders achieve their research goals.

Symplectic Elements is a highly configurable platform which ingests data from multiple sources to build a truly comprehensive picture of scholarly data and activities. With over 20 years’ experience and 130 clients, Symplectic Elements is trusted by universities, institutions and research organizations around the world.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

Media contact

David Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science: Mobile +61 447 783 023, [email protected]