Newswise — Sunlight is essential for the body’s health, wellbeing and balance – but reduced sunlight in the fall and winter can affect serotonin and melatonin levels and disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm, leading to the “winter blues.” Over the past few years, smart lighting companies have been innovating ways to mitigate these seasonal mood declines and imitate natural light in the home – both to create a comfortable, cozy ambiance and to allow people to experience the health benefits of circadian lighting, even on gloomy winter days or dark mornings.

“During the darker months, it’s important for people to know what options are available to support their wellbeing and circadian health,” said Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals. “Integrating professionally installed smart lighting technologies that replicate natural daylight can help individuals maintain their body’s natural clock and make their homes feel warmer year-round, even when the sun isn’t shining.”

Professional smart home integrators, certified by CEDIA, can help homeowners curate a custom smart home solution with a variety of smart lighting products:

Circadian Lighting : These systems automatically adjust lighting based on time-of-day, providing dynamic lighting that aligns with the body’s internal clock. For example, sunrise alarm clocks simulate a natural sunrise by gradually increasing light intensity in the morning, helping users wake up more gently

: These systems automatically adjust lighting based on time-of-day, providing dynamic lighting that aligns with the body’s internal clock. For example, sunrise alarm clocks simulate a natural sunrise by gradually increasing light intensity in the morning, helping users wake up more gently Smart Shading Solutions : Automated window shades and blinds adjust their position based on time of day, allowing homeowners to curate the amount of natural light entering their home. Smart home professionals can ensure these systems work in tandem with smart lighting to simulate natural light cycles. As a bonus, smart shading systems improve insulation in the colder months, increasing energy efficiency in the home.

: Automated window shades and blinds adjust their position based on time of day, allowing homeowners to curate the amount of natural light entering their home. Smart home professionals can ensure these systems work in tandem with smart lighting to simulate natural light cycles. As a bonus, smart shading systems improve insulation in the colder months, increasing energy efficiency in the home. Adjustable Color Temperature Bulbs: A more budget-friendly option, these bulbs feature adjustable color temperatures to mimic the natural progression of daylight, shifting from cool, bright light in the morning to warmer, softer light in the evening.

“Embracing smart lighting tech isn’t just about convenience and luxury—it’s about enhancing quality of life,” continued Friedman. “Professional integrators can help homeowners identify the best smart lighting advancements for a home, so they can enjoy practical solutions for mitigating the impacts of reduced daylight.”