Newswise — The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s (PFF) 12th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! raised a record $475,000 in a new hybrid format on April 29. The sold-out gala at New York City’s Edison Ballroom, live streamed for the first time, is the single largest fundraiser in the Foundation’s history.

Tony Award-winning actress PFF advocate Julie Halston (Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, Tootsie) hosted the dazzling evening of entertainment showcasing Broadway’s hottest stars.

“I am ecstatic and immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support for people living with pulmonary fibrosis,” said Julie Halston. “Our incredibly talented cast and generous donors have made a tremendous impact in the fight against this horrific disease. Together, we have raised funds, awareness, and most importantly, hope.”

Rousing performances brought the audience to its feet with an A-list cast featuring Jim Caruso (Seven-time MAC Award-winner, Virtual Halston, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, and Liza’s at the Palace…), Robert Creighton (Fred and Adele Astaire Award-winner for Cagney, Frozen, and TV’s The Good Fight), Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Carousel, Film’s A Christmas Story), Ann Harada (Outer Critics Award-winner, Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and TV’s Schmigadoon!), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked, Between the Lines, and In the Heights), Beth Leavel (Tony Award-winner for The Drowsy Chaperone, Tony nominations for The Prom and Baby It’s You), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Rent, TV’s Glee, and Allegiance), Ruby Locknar (BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-winner, Virtual Halston), Beth Malone (Tony nomination for Fun Home, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Film's tick, tick... BOOM) and Lillias White (Tony Award-winner for The Life, Tony nomination for Fela!).

Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA), was honored with the 2022 Ralph Howard Legacy Award. Viola, who has supported Broadway Belts for PFF! since it began, has contributed significantly to health and family service organizations nationwide. The evening included video tributes to Tom from Tony Award-winning Broadway stars Gavin Creel, Joel Grey, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Donna Murphy. The Ralph Howard Legacy Award is named for anchorman Ralph Howard, the late husband of hostess Julie Halston. Howard was a committed advocate of mentorship and community involvement, and he provided unwavering support for Broadway Belts for PFF!

Broadway Belts for PFF! was directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director. The benefit was produced for the twelfth consecutive year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston, and Ed Windels.

“The success of Broadway Belts for PFF! will help us drive crucial research and provide vital resources to the pulmonary fibrosis community,” said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. “We are extremely grateful to Julie Halston, this year’s cast and crew for a blockbuster evening.”

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease, which are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation and scarring that damage the ability of the lung to transfer vital oxygen into the blood. The prevalence of PF is on the rise in the United States with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually. There is no known cure.

# # #

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).