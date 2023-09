Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Brooke Eby as the 2023 Public Recognition Award recipient for her remarkable commitment to raising awareness about muscle and nerve disorders, specifically amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I'm so grateful to receive the award. I consider any work in the fight against ALS to be awardworthy, so thank you for honoring my efforts this year,” said Eby. “I hope to make a difference for the future of those fighting for ALS.”

In March 2022, at the age of 33, Eby was diagnosed with ALS. Now 34 years old, Eby decided to share her ALS journey publicly after witnessing actress Selma Blair’s impact in raising awareness for multiple sclerosis. She realized the need for a relatable “face” for ALS and began creating humorous videos on TikTok to gauge interest. The response was overwhelming, inspiring her to build a community where people feel comfortable asking questions and discussing terminal diagnoses openly.

Eby often states, “ALS is not incurable, it’s underfunded,” and the only hope lies in advancing research. She emphasizes that the difference between finding a cure in the near future and waiting for decades lies in funding. Increased financial support will accelerate progress and bring hope to countless individuals living with these diseases. In her relentless pursuit to raise awareness, Eby urges readers to donate to the American Neuromuscular Foundation. She compares her situation to being in a car driving toward a cliff, with research being the only way to slow down or stop the inevitable outcome.

Eby will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. She also invites everyone to join her on her journey by following her story on social media (@limpbroozkit), where she says, “we’ll talk about ALS, but I promise that we’ll laugh along the way.”

