Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today honored Tiffany Richards, Ph.D., A.P.R.N., A.N.P.-B.C., A.O.C.N.P., with the 2024 Brown Foundation Award for Excellence in Oncology Nursing. As the institution’s highest nursing honor, this award celebrates outstanding achievements in oncology nursing, including exceptional patient care and a commitment to excellence in clinical practice.

A committee including MD Anderson clinical faculty, nursing leaders, patient care administrators, a patient family advisory committee, and a previous award recipient selected Richards, awarding her $15,000, a pin and a commemorative crystal plaque. Heather Meador, M.S.N., A.P.R.N., C.P.N.P-A.C/P.C, C.P.H.O.N., and Linda Amatya Shrestha, M.S.N., A.P.R.N., F.N.P.-C., were recognized as finalists, each receiving a $5,000 cash award.

“All MD Anderson nurses propel our mission to end cancer through their work and the care they provide every single day,” said Carol Porter, D.N.P., R.N., F.A.A.N., senior vice president and chief nursing officer at MD Anderson. “They are our front line in Making Cancer History®.”

Nurses advance excellence in cancer care

Richards, who has cared for patients at MD Anderson for more than two decades, is an advanced practice provider and supervisor in the Myeloma department. Richards says her passion for nursing was ignited at a young age, driving her to become a compassionate and knowledgeable health care professional committed to providing the best care for patients.

In addition to her current role, Richards remains actively engaged in research, presenting and publishing her findings to advance myeloma treatment. Her work has been featured in six textbooks and nearly two dozen scholarly articles. Additionally, she has held leadership positions on various myeloma nursing organization boards and committees.

“The journey with a patient is sacred,” Richards said. “Being invited into the life of a stranger who trusts you enough to share their personal and vulnerable moments is a profound experience.”

Meador is a certified pediatric nurse practitioner specializing in pediatric patient care with 13 years of service at MD Anderson. She also works as a clinical preceptor of nurse practitioner and physician assistant students and presents her research to advance knowledge in the field.

Shrestha is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in acute pain medicine with 16 years of service at MD Anderson. She pursues research and continuing education, providing guidance to residents and fellow nurse practitioners, as well as conducting lectures and training sessions on best practices in pain management.

An elite cancer nursing program

With more than 5,000 registered nurses and the world’s largest cancer clinical trial programs, MD Anderson offers a unique, collaborative environment for nurses to lead in the administration of research and management of cancer care. Since 2001, MD Anderson has earned five consecutive Magnet Recognition Program® designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which recognizes health care organizations that meet the most rigorous standards of nursing in patient care, research, leadership and community service. This designation contributes to MD Anderson’s consistent ranking among the nation’s top hospitals for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey.

“MD Anderson’s nurses represent the very heart of the institution. They are the best in the field of oncology and practice,” said Rosanna Morris, R.N., M.B.A., senior vice president and chief operating officer at MD Anderson. “Our nurses embody MD Anderson’s core values — caring, integrity, discovery, safety and stewardship — and bring a spirit of hope to every patient they meet.”

Recognizing a legacy of philanthropy

Herman and Margarett Root Brown, together with George R. and Alice Pratt Brown, established The Brown Foundation in 1951. Since then, the foundation has distributed over $1.6 billion in grants aimed at public charitable initiatives, with a primary focus on supporting education, the arts and community service.

In 1982, The Brown Foundation established the Brown Foundation Award for Excellence in Oncology Nursing, formerly known as the Ethel Fleming Arceneaux Outstanding Nurse-Oncologist Award. This year marks the 43rd anniversary of the award. Through the ongoing support and continued generosity of The Brown Foundation, MD Anderson honors and acknowledges the vital contributions of oncology nurses in advancing the institution’s mission to end cancer.

“MD Anderson is one of the most distinctive and accomplished institutions in the world, and The Brown Foundation is honored to support the nurses here who dedicate their careers to caring for cancer patients,” said Ann Ziker, Ph.D., executive director of The Brown Foundation. “MD Anderson nurses are truly the gold standard. They exhibit empathy, compassion and expertise.”