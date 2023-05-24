Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai has appointed Bryan Croft as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and as chief executive officer of Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. The appointment is effective June 3.

Croft is currently senior vice president of Operations at Cedars-Sinai. He joined Cedars-Sinai in 2010 as vice president of Operations. He was promoted to senior vice president of Operations in 2017. Prior to Cedars-Sinai, he served as vice president of Operations for Houston Methodist Hospital, and before that he was vice president of Operations for The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

“Bryan’s leadership skills and his ability to bring together teams to work collegially will be huge assets in his new role,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. “Bryan has an outstanding track record overseeing Cedars Sinai’s service lines and clinical support services. Equally important, he brings a hands-on approach to his work, spending extensive time interacting with staff and patients to fully understand their needs and concerns. He is also highly regarded for his collaborative work with Cedars-Sinai’s department chairs, senior management and medical staff.”

During his 13 years at Cedars-Sinai, Croft has led operational initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning process for a new Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital replacement facility, expansion and establishment of new clinical programs, facilities renovations, innovative outreach efforts, and initiatives to enhance patient flow and bed availability. He also has been a key collaborator on numerous patient experience pilot projects in faculty clinics, which have further increased Cedars-Sinai’s patient satisfaction scores.

“Bryan is candid and straightforward, valuing each individual and their contributions, and he is focused on building relationships based on mutual respect,” Priselac said. “These traits are a great match with Cedars-Sinai’s values and are a key reason why we are so fortunate to have him as a colleague.”