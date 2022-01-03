Abstract

Background

Growing evidence suggests that cancer stem cells (CSCs) are responsible for cancer initiation in tumors. Bach1 has been identified to contribute to several tumor progression, including lung cancer. The role of Bach1 in CSCs remains poorly known. Therefore, the function of Bach1 on lung CSCs was focused currently.

Methods

The expression of Bach1, CD133, CD44, Sox2, Nanog and Oct4 mRNA was assessed using Real-Time Quantitative Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-qPCR). Protein expression of Bach1, CD133, CD44, Sox2, Nanog, Oct4, p53, BCL2, BAX, p-p38, p-AKT1, c-Fos and c-Jun protein was analyzed by western blotting. 5-ethynyl-29-deoxyuridine (EdU), colony formation, Flow cytometry analysis and transwell invasion assay were carried out to analyze lung cancer cell proliferation, apoptosis and invasion respectively. Tumor sphere formation assay was utilized to evaluate spheroid capacity. Flow cytometry analysis was carried out to isolate CD133 or CD44 positive lung cancer cells. The relationship between Bach1 and CD44 was verified using ChIP-qPCR and dual-luciferase reporter assay. Xenograft tumor tissues were collected for hematoxylin and eosin (HE) staining and IHC analysis to evaluate histology and Ki-67.

Results

The ratio of CD44 + CSCs from A549 and SPC-A1 cells were significantly enriched. Tumor growth of CD44 + CSCs was obviously suppressed in vivo compared to CD44− CSCs. Bach1 expression was obviously increased in CD44 + CSCs. Then, via using the in vitro experiment, it was observed that CSCs proliferation and invasion were greatly reduced by the down-regulation of Bach1 while cell apoptosis was triggered by knockdown of Bach1. Loss of Bach1 was able to repress tumor-sphere formation and tumor-initiating CSC markers. A repression of CSCs growth and metastasis of shRNA-Bach1 was confirmed using xenograft models and caudal vein injection. The direct interaction between Bach1 and CD44 was confirmed by ChIP-qPCR and dual-luciferase reporter assay. Furthermore, mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) signaling pathway was selected and we proved the effects of Bach1 on lung CSCs were associated with the activation of the MAPK pathway. As manifested, loss of Bach1 was able to repress p-p38, p-AKT1, c-Fos, c-Jun protein levels in lung CSCs. Inhibition of MAPK signaling remarkably restrained lung CSCs growth and CSCs properties induced by Bach1 overexpression.

Conclusion

In summary, we imply that Bach1 demonstrates great potential for the treatment of lung cancer metastasis and recurrence via activating CD44 and MPAK signaling.