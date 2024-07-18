Newswise — Tomatoes are a key source of antioxidants, crucial for human health as they help combat oxidative stress. Traditional irrigation methods often fail to significantly enhance these beneficial compounds in crops. Hydrogen, known for its unique antioxidant properties, faces challenges in agricultural use due to its low solubility and rapid diffusion. These issues necessitate innovative irrigation techniques to improve crop quality and antioxidant levels. Based on these challenges, it is essential to conduct in-depth research to explore the potential of hydrogen nanobubble irrigation in agriculture.



Researchers from China Agricultural University, Hochschule Geisenheim University, and other institutions published a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae111) on April 16, 2024, in Horticulture Research. The study explores the effects of hydrogen nanobubble irrigation on the antioxidant properties of tomato fruits. The research indicates that this method significantly boosts the concentrations of various antioxidants in tomatoes.



The study utilized subsurface drip irrigation with hydrogen nanobubble water on tomato plants, revealing a significant increase in the concentrations of key antioxidants such as lycopene, ascorbic acid, flavonoids, and resveratrol, by 16.3–264.8% compared to traditional groundwater irrigation. Through transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses, researchers identified that hydrogen nanobubbles modulate the electron transport chain and enhance the expression of genes involved in non-enzymatic antioxidant biosynthesis. This method promoted the synthesis of essential metabolites, resulting in higher antioxidant levels in the tomatoes. The study highlighted the unique ability of hydrogen nanobubbles to overcome the limitations of hydrogen’s low solubility and fast diffusion in agricultural applications, offering a promising solution to enhance crop quality and health benefits for consumers. The findings underscore the potential of this innovative irrigation technique in improving agricultural productivity and crop resilience.



Dr. Yunkai Li, the corresponding author of the study, stated, "Our findings demonstrate the transformative potential of hydrogen nanobubble irrigation in agriculture. This method not only enhances the nutritional quality of tomatoes but also offers a sustainable solution to improve crop resilience and productivity. The integration of hydrogen with nanobubble technology addresses long-standing challenges in agricultural practices."



The application of hydrogen nanobubble irrigation could revolutionize agricultural practices by significantly improving the antioxidant content in crops. This method provides a sustainable approach to enhance crop quality, offering potential health benefits to consumers. Future research should focus on optimizing the hydrogen requirements and irrigation frequency for different crops to fully harness the benefits of this technology.

10.1093/hr/uhae111

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae111

Funding information

This study was financially supported by the Major Program of National Natural Science Foundation of China (52339004) and National Natural Science Foundation of China (51979274 and 52109070). We thank the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) for funding: Projektnummer 471624304.

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.