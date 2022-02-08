Michigan State University’s Professor of Practice Robert Kolt is available by phone, Zoom, your preference, to discuss the Super Bowl ads.

For the 25th year in a row, professors in Michigan State University’s Department of Advertising and Public Relations will be ranking Super Bowl ads.

Kolt, Professor of Practice and creator of the ad-watching tradition, said the professors look for “strategy, messaging, production quality, branding, creativity, ad execution and if the ad is unique and memorable. Every ad can contribute to brand recognition, but we also want to see ads make a sale.”

He says a good ad should contain a few key ingredients, namely animals. Humor, celebrities, uniqueness, animation and simplicity also contribute to a winning ad.