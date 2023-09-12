Anat Alon-Beck, business law professor at Case Western Reserve University, called this the “biggest U.S. antitrust trial in the last quarter of our century.”

“To me, I’m interested in what billionaire Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has to say about the allegations. Don’t forget that the Google search engine is the internet’s main gateway that everyone in the world uses—more than 96 percent of the population of users.

This trial has the potential of affecting all of us, and perhaps even disrupting our way of living. We are so used to using Google for finding answers.”

Some of the most important questions that this trial may answer relate to whether Google is abusing the power of its search engine to stifle competition Does that discourage innovation? If so, how can we fix it?”