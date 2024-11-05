Abstract

Newswise — We explore the intersection between the lean startup methodology and research on business models. We note that both perspectives are anchored on a systematic approach to needs discovery and highlight the importance of value creation (vs. value appropriation). However, while the lean startup is centered on creating value for customers through discovery of product-market fit, research on business models concerns value creation for all stakeholders through establishing product-market-business model fit. We also discuss how the lean startup method informs research on business models and vice versa. We observe that the promise of applying lean startup to business models lies in probing the viability of new business models with an efficient and effective process. We find that business model research, in turn, can contribute to the lean startup methodology by (a) suggesting extensions to the method that derive from the holistic, system-level nature of the business model construct and (b) highlighting a range of specific experimental subprocesses, refinements, and tools that could be applied to refine the customer needs discovery process.