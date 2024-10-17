Newswise — Rutgers University-New Brunswick student Ashley Caldwell likes to keep busy.

The junior, who attends the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, is finding her days even busier now as the newest – and youngest member – of the New Brunswick Board of Education.

Board members in August tapped the then-19-year-old to fill a vacant seat left by her father, Dale G. Caldwell, a veteran board member of 26 years who stepped down two years into a three-year term to focus on his new role as president of Centenary University, a position he assumed in July at the private liberal arts school in Hackettstown, N.J. Her first meeting as a board member was Sept. 17.

She might be its newest and youngest member, but Caldwell is no stranger to the New Brunswick Board of Education. During her senior year at New Brunswick High School, she served as a student representative who attended board meetings.

“I remember seeing the work that he did there and knowing how much of an impact I could have if I had my voice given to the school board,” said Caldwell, a photographer for The Daily Targum who also plays on the tennis club team. “They ultimately make all the decisions for our district. And after COVID, a lot of people were dealing with a lot of emotional challenges and I thought it was really important for me to run for that position.”

As a high schooler, she was already involved in sports and clubs such as the National Honor Society, “so I feel like I had a well-versed scope of what the students may need, and they felt comfortable talking to me,” said Caldwell, who turned 20 in late September. “I was able to be that voice for them.”

Caldwell, who plans to run in a special election next year to remain in the seat, said while her father didn’t pressure her to fill the open board seat, her family influenced her decision to seek the board seat.

“They've always encouraged me and always shown me that I have the potential to help other people,” said Caldwell, adding that she aims to run in 2026 for a new term on the board and hopes to attend law school. “I knew that I wanted to help people, but I didn't know how in what scope. So, public policy kind of helped me narrow that down.”

She added, “I knew that being on the board, I would be able to help with the policies of education in New Brunswick. I've been here my entire life, literally from pre-K through college. So, my whole educational career has been in New Brunswick and I just really want to give back.”

Dale G. Caldwell, Ashley’s father, joked his daughter will be in her mid-40s should she serve on the school board as long as he did. But commitment to community service is serious business for the Caldwells. He said his father, Rev. Gilbert “Gil” Caldwell, was a pastor who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and took part in other historic Civil Rights moments.

“She was influenced to know that it's not always about what you can get: It's about what you can give,” he said. “And I think that’s been ingrained in her from early on.”

Ashley Caldwell found inspiration during her sophomore year at Rutgers when she took an introductory course on public policy taught by Marci Berger, an associate professor at Bloustein.

“It was one of the only classes that I've had that we were encouraged to come up with our own critical solutions to things,” said Caldwell, who during her senior year at New Brunswick High School served as a student representative to the school board. “I feel like a lot of classes anywhere, any major, is based off the textbook. It's what you're learning and you're applying it.”

That Caldwell is following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, “I thought that was just a really beautiful circle,” said Berger, who teaches an “Introduction to Public Policy” course and recalled having conversations with the student outside of class about her family background.

Hailing Caldwell’s appointment as “tremendously exciting,” Berger added she’s teaching the same introductory class on public policy this semester.

“I gave a shout-out to public policy majors and to her in my class saying, ‘Hey, did you all know that there is someone at Rutgers who is a public policy major who is now on the school board in New Brunswick?’” Berger said.

As a public policy major who completed her requirement courses at the School of Arts and Sciences before transferring to the Bloustein school, Caldwell said “they teach you the skills and then you have to apply it in all different areas of life. I also loved how everything has policy, whether that's education, business, medicine, like anything. And I just love the ability to be able to create the rules that really impact people and their livelihoods.”

As for the school district, Ashley Caldwell said, “They honestly have given so much to me and I really enjoyed my time there. I think a lot of people will look down on urban schools, but there really is a lot of potential with the students.

“I just think that when certain policies are put in place, we can really help them become successful and get into great colleges and do things that people wouldn't expect coming from New Brunswick.”

As for being busy, she said, “I think it's like a family thing. We do better when we're busy for some reason. I think it’s just easier to manage your time.”

Caldwell, who has been studying for the Law School Admission Test, added, “Sometimes when you're so busy, you don't have time to overthink. You just have to do it."