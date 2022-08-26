John Balmes, MD, of the American Thoracic Society and internationally-recognized leader in the lung health effects of air pollution. He can address the following with regard to the recent decision to phase out emissions from new passenger and light-duty vehicles by 2035.

1) This regulation is a necessary and appropriate response to the climate emergency. California continues to lead the way for the rest of the country, in particular for the 13 so-called 177 states that follow California’s regulations under the Clean Air Act.

2) The phase-out will not only benefit the climate through reduced greenhouse gas emissions, it will greatly benefit public health in California through improved air quality.

3) The regulation will save many lives and reduce health care utilization for respiratory and cardiovascular outcomes, especially for low-income communities of color which suffer a disproportionate burden of exposure to air pollution from fossil-fuel combustion vehicles.