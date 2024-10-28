Newswise — To combat the 3 p.m. slump, many Americans turn to caffeine and siestas to help them stay energized and focused. In fact, new survey data from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that nearly half of Americans use caffeine (49%) or take a nap (48%) to improve alertness when they feel sleepy in the daytime. Respondents noted they also like to go outside (36%) or exercise (28%) for the same reason.

“In today's fast-paced society, developing consistent sleep habits can be challenging," said Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula, sleep physician and AASM spokesperson. "With remote work blurring the lines between productivity and rest, and social media contributing to rising anxiety, prioritizing quality sleep is more important than ever.”

The survey found that many of us rely on external resources to stay energized, like coffee or energy drinks. Almost half of the respondents (49%) admitted that staying alert throughout the day without caffeine would be challenging. Some also rely on smoking, vaping, or nicotine pouches (36%) for a boost. While occasionally feeling sleepy during the day can be normal, it may also be a sign of underlying health problems such as chronic stress, or a sleep disorder like obstructive sleep apnea.

“We recommend that adults should get seven or more hours of sleep on a regular basis to ensure they wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day ahead,” said Gurubhagavatula. “If you are experiencing excessive daytime sleepiness, or feelings of irritability, grogginess or even difficulties with memory, it may be time to speak with your health care professional about your sleep.”

Here are a few recommendations from the AASM to get a better night’s sleep and feel more energized throughout the day:

Create a consistent bedtime routine —Make sure you are giving yourself enough time to get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night.

—Make sure you are giving yourself enough time to get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night. Disconnect from devices at night —Turn off all electronics at least 30 minutes to an hour before your bedtime to help prepare for sleep.

—Turn off all electronics at least 30 minutes to an hour before your bedtime to help prepare for sleep. Stay away from coffee and other substances in the evening —Avoid consuming caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bedtime.

—Avoid consuming caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bedtime. Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing—Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

View 2024 AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey results in the AASM newsroom. To learn more about the importance of healthy sleep, visit SleepEducation.org.

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16-24, 2024. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

