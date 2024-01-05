Research Alert

Article title: Caffeine does not influence persistent inward current contribution to motoneuron firing

Authors: Karen Mackay, Lucas B. R. Orssatto, Remco Polman, Jolieke C. Van der Pols, and Gabriel S. Trajano

 

From the authors: “Collectively, these results indicate that caffeine might not have a direct effect at a spinal level at rest and during exercise. The ergogenic benefits of caffeine on attenuation of performance loss during repetitive sustained maximal contractions may be underpinned by different neural and/or muscular mechanisms, other than changes in [persistent inward current] contribution to self-sustained firing.”


This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology, Dec-2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Neurophysiology, Dec-2023

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Exercise and Fitness Neuro
KEYWORDS
APSselect Journal of Neurophysiology Fatigue PICS Neuromodulation motor neurone fatigability persistent inward current Motor Neurons
View All Latest News