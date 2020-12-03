Newswise — ​​​​To better serve high school and community college students facing university admissions challenges caused by COVID-19, the California State University (CSU) will extend its fall 2021 priority application deadline to December 15, 2020. Students interested in attending any CSU campus can apply at the university's application portal, Cal State Apply. (Refer to the Applicant Help Center for additional information and answers to application questions.)

After applying, prospective students should visit the university's financial aid website to learn more about financial aid options. If a student and their family have experienced a change in their financial situation, students should complete and submit their financial aid application and then follow-up with their campus financial aid office. The financial aid office can assist with determining if a change in their financial circumstances could result in additional aid.

The CSU represents the best value of all comparable institutions with one of the lowest tuition fees in the nation and robust financial aid totaling more than $4.5 billion per year. In fact, 80 percent of all CSU students receive some type of financial aid, and 60 percent of undergraduates receive sufficient grant and scholarship financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition.

The CSU is working to ensure all students are successful in college, especially first-generation students and those from underrepresented communities. As part of Graduation Initiative 2025, CSU campuses continue to remove barriers to student achievement and provide students with additional support inside and outside the classroom, resulting in record graduation rates. ​

Learn more at the Cal State Apply website​.

