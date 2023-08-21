Newswise — In an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students, faculty and staff as our top priority, Cal State Fullerton will cancel in-person classes and activities, but online classes will continue as planned on Monday, Aug. 21.

While the campus remains open, staff should provide services remotely unless they have essential responsibilities that require them to be on campus. Staff should watch their email for additional information from their Divisional Leadership.

Given the circumstances, faculty should not issue an administrative drop to students missing classes Monday, Aug. 21.

Please continue checking www.fullerton.edu, and our social media channels for any updates.

