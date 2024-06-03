Newswise — Elated cheers erupted as Cal State Fullerton graduates crossed the stage over 12 Commencement ceremonies May 20-23 in Titan Stadium and on the intramural field.

Accomplished restaurateur and co-founder of Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi BBQ, CSUF alumnus Roy Choi ’94 (B.A. philosophy) was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree for his commitment to social justice and innovation in business. Speaking at a College of Business and Economics ceremony, Choi shared that his time at CSUF helped him find his activist voice.

Citing world events at the time like the abolishment of apartheid in South Africa and greater awareness of the effects of pollution on ocean life, Choi encouraged students to look for inequities in the business industry and find ways to address them.

Tam Nguyen ’05 (MBA), chair of the Cal State Fullerton Philanthropic Foundation board of governors, urged graduates to take comfort in knowing that they are entering a workforce filled with more than 300,000 Titans who will help them succeed.

CSUF’s Class of 2024 included Outstanding Senior Joshua Bhasera and Outstanding Graduate Student Ryutaro Ichihara, who were recognized by the Alumni Association for their academic achievements and dedication to community service.

By The Numbers

13,347 Titans in Cal State Fullerton’s Class of 2024

11,390 undergraduate students

1,957 graduate students

120,000 estimated commencement attendance, including family members, friends, faculty and staff

12 in-person ceremonies over four days

8 academic colleges

Class of 2024 Graduates

Three brothers Noah, Adam and Joshua Bijelic chose Cal State Fullerton’s College of Business and Economics for their higher education studies and each earned a degree this spring.

Nursing graduate Adrian Ruiz strives to uplift Latino communities in health care and aims to become an acute care nurse practitioner.

Civil engineering graduate Annabelle Recinos received a full-ride scholarship to the master’s and doctoral program in civil engineering at Oregon State University and will begin her studies in the fall.

Australia native and child adolescent studies graduate Gabi Vidmar has been a champion player for the women’s basketball team four years and plans to become an elementary school teacher.

Communications graduate Mingyu Wu landed a job with Paramount Pictures’ home entertainment digital marketing team.

