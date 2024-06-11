Newswise — A delegation of 25 Cal State Fullerton students, faculty, staff and administrators will attend the California State University’s second biennial Juneteenth Symposium June 13 - 14 at Sacramento State to elevate African American history and achievement while building on the anti-racism work taking place at Cal State Fullerton and the 22 other CSU campuses.

The symposium will showcase contributions of the African American community, highlight the anti-racism work taking place across the CSU system, and provide a space for dialogue on actionable steps the CSU — and colleges nationwide — can take to strengthen the success of Black students.

Nine CSUF students will attend the symposium, including Associated Students Inc. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Andrea Ramirez-Rivera, Black Student Union President Seyi Alli and Ujimaa program mentee Joseph Lagaud.

Other represented campus areas include the Office of the President and the divisions of Academic Affairs, Student Affairs, and Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion.

“The inaugural symposium created such a great launching point for so much Black student success work — such as the Elevating Black Student Success Action report — in the CSU,” said Interim Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Programs and Chief Diversity Officer Cecil Chik. “I look forward to deepening my knowledge so we can better leverage the $250,000 that was allotted to Cal State Fullerton to maximize impact for our Black faculty, staff and students at Cal State Fullerton.”

Cal State Fullerton in April was awarded a one-time grant of $250,000 to advance Black student success and elevate Black excellence. The grant was part of a systemwide initiative led by the CSU’s Black Student Success Workgroup to reimagine how the nation’s largest four-year public university system supports Black students and addresses persistent trends in low Black student enrollment, retention and graduation rates.

The two-day symposium features world-class speakers and thought-provoking panel discussions that will also highlight CSU efforts to elevate Black student success since the inaugural symposium in 2022. The CSU’s inaugural Juneteenth Symposium in 2022 provided a platform for sharing high-impact practices, fostering community and bringing attention to the unique challenges faced by Black students, faculty and staff.

Following the 2022 symposium, the CSU formed the Black Student Success workgroup — co-chaired by CSU Dominguez Hills President Thomas Parham and Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval — to develop a strategic plan that would position the CSU as a national leader in Black student success. After consulting with more than 250 Black students, faculty and staff, as well as other community partners, in June 2023 the group issued an action plan of 13 forward-thinking recommendations for championing inclusive excellence, closing equity gaps and advancing social mobility for Black students across the university system.

Continuing its momentum and commitment to elevating Black excellence, earlier this year the CSU conducted a systemwide inventory and asked each university to identify one to three meaningful action items to achieve within the 2024-25 academic year that would support Black student success.

In April, the CSU announced an allocation of $4.6 million in one-time catalyst funding to aid in the implementation of more than 65 action items systemwide.

In May, the CSU also announced the launch of its first-ever statewide central office for Black Student Success. The new central office will cultivate and innovate transformative practices across the system’s 23 universities, as well as underserved communities.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.

About the California State University: The California State University is the nation’s largest four-year public university system, providing transformational opportunities for upward mobility to more than 450,000 students from all socioeconomic backgrounds. More than half of CSU students are from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds, and more than one-quarter of undergraduates are first-generation college students. Because the CSU’s 23 universities provide a high-quality education at an incredible value, they are rated among the best in the nation for promoting social mobility in national college rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Monthly. The CSU powers California and the nation, sending nearly 127,000 career-ready graduates into the workforce each year. In fact, one in every 20 Americans holding a college degree earned it at the CSU. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU newsroom.​

# # #