Newswise — Cal State Fullerton was recertified with the nonprofit Excelencia in Education’s 2024 Seal of Excelencia, a prestigious certification for U.S. institutions that go beyond Latinx student enrollment and intentionally serve their Latinx student populations.

CSUF is one of nine institutions to earn recertification in 2024 after demonstrating how it accelerates Latinx student success through a rigorous application process. Another eight institutions earned the seal for the first time this year. These 17 colleges and universities will hold the distinction through 2027.

“Cal State Fullerton proudly serves our Latinx student population through an inclusive campus culture and innovative programs,” said President Ronald S. Rochon. “The Seal of Excelencia not only amplifies our role as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, but also recognizes the commitment and accomplishments of all Titans."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, CSUF is strengthening efforts to recruit and retain students from underserved communities and uphold its HSI designation. The university serves a 52.3% Latinx student population, and was one of 10 U.S. colleges and universities to earn the seal for the first time in 2021.

An institution earns the seal by demonstrating how it serves Latinx students, using detailed examples of data, practice and leadership.

Learn more about CSUF’s Seal of Excelencia and commitment to Latinx student success at president.fullerton.edu/ excelencia.

