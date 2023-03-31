Newswise — Greek Week has long been a tradition at Cal State Fullerton, focusing on fundraising and creating awareness of student programs and activities.

According to Vincent Vigil, senior associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, Greek Week will focus on fundraising for raising funds to support students through the CSUF Children’s Center, the Food Pantry, and Basic Needs Services. The group hopes to surpass the approximately $8,000 raised last year.

Cal State Fullerton’s Greek Week will be held at the university's Titan Walk from 10 am-2 pm on April 3-5. All are welcome.

Vigil said: “The week is about service, friendships, teamwork, and community. All chapters compete with enthusiasm, integrity, respect, and pride.”

