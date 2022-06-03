Article title: Calcium released by osteoclastic resorption stimulates autocrine/paracrine activities in local osteogenic cells to promote coupled bone formation

Authors: Abu Shufian Ishtiaq Ahmed, Matilda H. C. Sheng, Kin-Hing William Lau, Sean M. Wilson, Daniel Wongwarawat, Xiaolei Tang, Mahdis Ghahramanpouri, Antoine Nehme, Yi Xu, Amir Abdipour, Xiao-Bing Zhang, Samiksha Wasnik, David J. Baylink

From the authors: “In conclusion, our data, together with published data, strongly support the conclusion that calcium signaling plays a vital role in regulating coupled bone formation. The complete mechanistic pathway involved in calcium-regulated coupled bone formation is an important future goal.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.