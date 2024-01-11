A California bill would ban tackle football for children under 12, citing the risk of brain injury.

It’s an issue that deeply divides Americans. In a study released in 2022, about 45% of Americans agreed that tackle football is appropriate for kids, while 50% disagreed. The remainder didn’t know.

Factors such as race and ethnicity, gender, belief in traditional values, socioeconomic status, family history and the community people grow up in all were linked to how Americans viewed youth football, according to Chris Knoester, professor of sociology at Ohio State and co-author of the study.

Knoester and study lead author Mariah Warner, doctoral student in sociology at Ohio State, are available to talk about the research and what it means for the future of youth football in the United States. Video of Knoester discussing the study is available here.