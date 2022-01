As deceased wildlife wash ashore and patches of black infiltrate the ocean's waves, the magnitude of the oil spill off the coast of Orange County, Calif., is still coming into focus.

Jennifer Trivedi, core faculty with the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center, can talk about the impact on livelihoods (such as tourism) and the seafood industry due to her own experiences in the field after the 2010 BP oil spill that devastated the Gulf Coast.