SEEKING JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN LEFT BEHIND

Lawyer Monthly: What has the impact been on families and caregivers with homeschooling children with special needs?

Peters: COVID-19 has been a disaster for all students. However, for special needs students and their families, it has been devastating. Exacerbated by the fact experts knew and Federal Law had safeguards in place in the event something catastrophic ever took place, yet they still failed to follow through with those safeguards. Federal Law dictated and the Californian Governor mirrored that law that these children need a variety of services from trained experts just to be able to keep making progress and be able to benifit from their education. When they were sent home to virtual distance learning, they lost their access to those services and the experts who provided them. Instead, districts expected parents who never had training in things like providing speech and language services, physical therapy service and occupational therapy services, to keep these children moving forward. They couldn’t, not only did they not have the training, but they lacked the equipment; some had jobs they couldn’t abandon, some had multiple children each of whom needed full-time attention to be able to learn. Because of this, these students not only stopped making progress, but they also began to regress..