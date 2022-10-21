​Newswise — The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Los Angeles to succeed William A. Covino, Ph.D., who will retire as campus president at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.​

The first meeting of the Trustees' Committee for the Selection of the President will be held in a hybrid in-person/virtual open forum from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Luckman Theatre on campus. During this time, the committee will outline the search process and the community will be invited to share their preferred attributes of the next president of Cal State LA. Please note that campus and community members wishing to address the committee are required to register in advance. The deadline to register to speak during the open forum is Tuesday, November 1 at noon. Confirmed registrants will receive details about how to participate.​

CSU Trustee Jack B. Clarke, Jr. will chair the committee. The other trustee members include Larry L. Adamson, Adam Day and Jean Picker Firstenberg, as well as Trustee Chair Wenda Fong and CSU Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester.

The virtual open forum will be web-streamed live and archived on the President Search website​, where individuals may also provide their input via written submission.

Board policy requires the chair of the CSU trustees to appoint an Advisory Committee to the Trustees' Committee. The Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as a member of a campus advisory board, all of whom are selected by the campus's constituency groups. Also on the Advisory Committee is a vice president or academic dean from the campus, and a president of another CSU campus—both selected by the chancellor. Both committees function as one unified group.​

Members of the Advisory Committee for the Selection of the President include:​

Linda Margarita Greenberg, Ph.D., professor and chair of the English Department, and Anthony Hernandez, Ph.D., professor in the Charter College of Education, Division of Applied and Advanced Studies in Education (faculty representatives)

Kris Bezdecny, Ph.D., chair, Academic Senate

Lianne Salerno, school certifying official and assistant registrar (staff representative)

Curtis Gaines and Arwa Hammad (student representatives)

Bertha Haro (alumni representative)

Omel A. Nieves (campus advisory board representative)

Tye W. Jackson, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business and Economics (administration representative)

Victor Dominguez and Capri Maddox (community representatives)

Lynn Mahoney, Ph.D., president, San Francisco State University

​​Over the next several months, the committee will review candidates and conduct interviews.​

