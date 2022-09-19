The Center of Excellence on Petrochemical and Materials Technology together with Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Chemical Technology (Faculty of Science), the Petroleum and Petrochemical College, and Research Association for Feedstock Recycling of Plastics (FSRJ) (Japan) cordially invite all interested to join the “11th International Symposium on Feedstock Recycling of Polymeric Materials (ISFR)” on November 29 – December 2, 2022 at Nongnooch Garden Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand.  The event will be one of the first carbon-neutral events to be held in Thailand. 

 The ISFR is a collaborative network of scientists and technologists worldwide, intent on sharing and exchanging ideas of feedstock recycling.  The group’s focus is on the up-to-date scenario of various processes (biochemical, chemical, and thermo-catalytic methods) of valorizing polymeric wastes (biomass, composites, plastics, etc.) into raw chemicals, fuels, energy sources, and other useful materials.  Efforts are made to facilitate the modern world to successfully manage the increasing amounts of polymeric wastes, while turning them into valuable products that eventually promote sustainability.  Moreover, the ISFR offers opportunities to establish further collaborations to discuss research activities in recycling in the future. 

This year, the symposium will bring together academic researchers and industrial experts across the world to brainstorm on recent developments in the fields of biomass, composites, and plastics waste conversion processes.   Besides reducing carbon footprint, waste minimization and energy management policies will also be highlighted to promote sustainability.   

Keynote Speakers 

  • The Role of Plastics in a Sustainable Society Aiming for Carbon Neutrality 
    Prof. Dr. Tohru Kamo 
    Visiting Professor, Research Organization for Nano and Innovation, Waseda University, Japan 
  • Fragmentation Mechanisms of Microplastics and Their Distribution Behaviors in the Sea Near Nagasaki 
    Prof. Dr. Hisayuki Nakatani
    Polymer Materials Laboratory, Chemistry and Materials Program, Nagasaki University, Japan 
  • Liquid Fuels for Electricity Generation from Waste Vegetable Oil and Animals Fat by Catalytic Pyrolysis in Continuous Screw Pilot Reactor 
    Prof. Dr. Tharapong Vitidsant 
    Department of Chemical Technology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand 
  • Mechanical Recycling of Plastics 
    Mr. Natthanun Sirirak 
    PTT Global Chemical PLC 
  • Catalytic Upgrading of Alternative Pyrolysis Oil 
    Dr. Attapong Thirasak 
    SCG Chemicals PLC 
  • Synthesis and Chemical Recycling of Bio-based Polymers from Plant Oil 
    Prof. Kotohiro Nomura 
    Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan 

Special Session 

S-19 ERCA: Technological Development and Policy Research for the Development of Plastic Resource Recycling and the Introduction of Bio-resource Materials 

 

All interested can pre-register at https://isfr2022.org/ . 
The online registration for the symposium is open until October 7, 2022. 

For more information, call +66 2218 4141 
E-mail: [email protected] 
Facebook: ISFR 2022 
Website: www.isfr2022.org 

         Poister-ISFR 2022

