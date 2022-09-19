The Center of Excellence on Petrochemical and Materials Technology together with Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Chemical Technology (Faculty of Science), the Petroleum and Petrochemical College, and Research Association for Feedstock Recycling of Plastics (FSRJ) (Japan) cordially invite all interested to join the “11th International Symposium on Feedstock Recycling of Polymeric Materials (ISFR)” on November 29 – December 2, 2022 at Nongnooch Garden Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand. The event will be one of the first carbon-neutral events to be held in Thailand.

The ISFR is a collaborative network of scientists and technologists worldwide, intent on sharing and exchanging ideas of feedstock recycling. The group’s focus is on the up-to-date scenario of various processes (biochemical, chemical, and thermo-catalytic methods) of valorizing polymeric wastes (biomass, composites, plastics, etc.) into raw chemicals, fuels, energy sources, and other useful materials. Efforts are made to facilitate the modern world to successfully manage the increasing amounts of polymeric wastes, while turning them into valuable products that eventually promote sustainability. Moreover, the ISFR offers opportunities to establish further collaborations to discuss research activities in recycling in the future.

This year, the symposium will bring together academic researchers and industrial experts across the world to brainstorm on recent developments in the fields of biomass, composites, and plastics waste conversion processes. Besides reducing carbon footprint, waste minimization and energy management policies will also be highlighted to promote sustainability.

Keynote Speakers

The Role of Plastics in a Sustainable Society Aiming for Carbon Neutrality

Prof. Dr. Tohru Kamo

Visiting Professor, Research Organization for Nano and Innovation, Waseda University, Japan

Fragmentation Mechanisms of Microplastics and Their Distribution Behaviors in the Sea Near Nagasaki

Prof. Dr. Hisayuki Nakatani

Polymer Materials Laboratory, Chemistry and Materials Program, Nagasaki University, Japan

Liquid Fuels for Electricity Generation from Waste Vegetable Oil and Animals Fat by Catalytic Pyrolysis in Continuous Screw Pilot Reactor

Prof. Dr. Tharapong Vitidsant

Department of Chemical Technology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand

Mechanical Recycling of Plastics

Mr. Natthanun Sirirak

PTT Global Chemical PLC

Catalytic Upgrading of Alternative Pyrolysis Oil

Dr. Attapong Thirasak

SCG Chemicals PLC

Synthesis and Chemical Recycling of Bio-based Polymers from Plant Oil

Prof. Kotohiro Nomura

Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan

Special Session

S-19 ERCA: Technological Development and Policy Research for the Development of Plastic Resource Recycling and the Introduction of Bio-resource Materials

All interested can pre-register at https://isfr2022.org/ .

The online registration for the symposium is open until October 7, 2022.

For more information, call +66 2218 4141

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook: ISFR 2022

Website: www.isfr2022.org