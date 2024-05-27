Newswise — The Chulalongkorn University Language Institute (CULI) at Chulalongkorn University cordially invites all to attend the “CULI TERA ERF International Conference 2024” on “Promoting English Reading in the Asian Context and Beyond”, held on August 22-23, 2024 at Arnoma Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.

The conference aims to provide a platform for local and international researchers to share and discuss research findings, experiences, and practical and theoretical issues related to the field of English language teaching and learning with fellow researchers and practitioners. This year is a special occasion as CULI co-organizes with the Thailand Extensive Reading Association (TERA) and the Extensive Reading Foundation (ERF).

The plenary sessions will feature internationally and locally renowned speakers, including:

Neil J Anderson

Brigham Young University–Hawaii

Topic: Sustaining Engagement During Reading

Rob Waring

The Extensive Reading Foundation

Notre Dame Seishin University

Topic: Why Do Some Teachers and Students Resist Extensive Reading?

Dumrong Adunyarittigun

Thammasat University

Topic: Whispers in the Wildfire: Reimagining L2 Reading Instruction for Turbulent Times

Janice Bland

Nord University

Topic: Inspiration for reading in English: Selection of Texts for Deep Reading and Engaging Task

The CULI TERA ERF International Conference 2024 welcomes and invites oral and poster presentations as well as workshops in the following areas related to English reading:

Critical reading

Reading literacy

Reading motivation

Extensive reading

Reading for academic purposes

Teaching and assessing reading

Using literature in ELT

Innovative approaches in teaching reading

Reading for young learners

Reading in an electronic age

Other related areas

Those interested can submit the abstracts by May 31, 2024.

For more details, please visit the website: https://www.culi.chula.ac.th/International/2024InterCon/index.html