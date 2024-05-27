Newswise — The Chulalongkorn University Language Institute (CULI) at Chulalongkorn University cordially invites all to attend the “CULI TERA ERF International Conference 2024” on “Promoting English Reading in the Asian Context and Beyond”, held on August 22-23, 2024 at Arnoma Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.
The conference aims to provide a platform for local and international researchers to share and discuss research findings, experiences, and practical and theoretical issues related to the field of English language teaching and learning with fellow researchers and practitioners. This year is a special occasion as CULI co-organizes with the Thailand Extensive Reading Association (TERA) and the Extensive Reading Foundation (ERF).
The plenary sessions will feature internationally and locally renowned speakers, including:
- Neil J Anderson
- Brigham Young University–Hawaii
- Topic: Sustaining Engagement During Reading
- Rob Waring
- The Extensive Reading Foundation
- Notre Dame Seishin University
- Topic: Why Do Some Teachers and Students Resist Extensive Reading?
- Dumrong Adunyarittigun
- Thammasat University
- Topic: Whispers in the Wildfire: Reimagining L2 Reading Instruction for Turbulent Times
- Janice Bland
- Nord University
- Topic: Inspiration for reading in English: Selection of Texts for Deep Reading and Engaging Task
The CULI TERA ERF International Conference 2024 welcomes and invites oral and poster presentations as well as workshops in the following areas related to English reading:
- Critical reading
- Reading literacy
- Reading motivation
- Extensive reading
- Reading for academic purposes
- Teaching and assessing reading
- Using literature in ELT
- Innovative approaches in teaching reading
- Reading for young learners
- Reading in an electronic age
- Other related areas
Those interested can submit the abstracts by May 31, 2024.
For more details, please visit the website: https://www.culi.chula.ac.th/International/2024InterCon/index.html