Call for Abstracts for nutrition education research, programs and initiatives

Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 8, 2020) – The deadline to submit an abstract for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior’s annual conference is fast approaching.

Abstracts can focus on the conference’s theme, "What Food Future?", but research pertaining to any aspect of nutrition education is welcome. Nutrition educators are invited to highlight their innovative programs and initiatives, or interesting research. SNEB welcomes a diversity of issues surrounding nutrition education.

"Charting the future of nutrition education is more important than ever because food is at the core of wicked problems related to ecological sustainability, racial and social equity, and personal health," SNEB President-Elect Pamela Koch said.

All submissions must be no more than 300 words and follow submission guidelines outlined at SNEB.org/abstracts. You do not have to be a member of SNEB to submit an abstract. Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 20.

Accepted abstracts are peer-reviewed and will be published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

SNEB’s annual conference will be held July 18-21 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, Calif. Themed "What Food Future?", the conference will imagine and plan for how nutrition education, rooted in food, can move us to a new food future.

"How we produce our food is part of the problem but could be part of the solution," Koch said. "Switching to soil building, water saving, carbon sequestering regenerative agriculture and to diets with more whole and plant-based foods, but fewer processed foods, improves food systems and public health."

More information about the conference can be found at SNEB.org/2020.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is an international organization of nutrition education professionals who are dedicated to advancing food and nutrition education research, practice and policy that promote equity, and support public and planetary health. To learn more, visit www.sneb.org.