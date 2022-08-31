Newswise — Washington D.C. -- Don't miss out on innovations in the food safety and nutrition sectors. Register and submit an abstract for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ upcoming virtual Science Innovation Showcase December 13-15!

This exciting, virtual event will bring together university, industry, venture investment, non-profit and government experts to review, discuss, and advance innovations on alternative proteins and other topics of interest in the food and beverage ecosystem.

We encourage you to submit an abstract by November 14 to [email protected].

With the challenges of moving initial ideas into the market, this science-first and science- focused dialogue will include regulatory experts, innovation center faculty, nonprofit leaders and speakers from major corporations and emerging brands.

With an overarching theme of 'Next Generation,' the focus for this year's IAFNS Science Innovation Showcase is alternative proteins and other next-gen topics -- with a dedicated session for graduate students and post-docs.

This science-first and science-focused event will bring together scientists from multiple sectors, at all stages of their careers from graduate students to professors, technical experts to CEOs. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in dialogue and discussion on the data, the technology and science being applied across the food and beverage ecosystem. Join us to learn about next generation possibilities from next generation leaders themselves!

